Harm reduction vending machines; Milwaukee County urges businesses to host

Milwaukee County leaders are encouraging businesses and organizations on Tuesday, Jan. 23 to apply to host a Harm Reduction Vending Machines.

Those machines provide free access to harm reduction and prevention supplies, including fentanyl test strips, nasal naloxone, medication deactivation pouches, medication lock bags and gun locks. Harm reduction is an evidence-based practice to prevent death for people who use drugs, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

"Making these harm reduction tools free and easily accessible have been life saving in our county," said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. "The tragic reality is that substance use touches everyone, regardless of age, race, gender, socioeconomic status and geography. An overdose can happen anywhere, so it is up to all of us. It's up to all of us to be a part of the solution."

"In the six months since those initial 11 vending machines were placed, members of our community have obtain close to 2500 fentanyl test strips and 2100 naloxone boxes," said Dr. Ben Weston, Chief Health Policy Advisory for Milwaukee County.

The 11 initial vending machines were distributed to fire and health departments, to community centers, to medical clinics.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"These are critical locations, but we know that overdoses can occur anywhere and to anyone. We see overdoses in hotels, in restaurants, in gas stations and other places of business as well," Dr. Weston said.

Dr. Ben Weston, Chief Health Policy Advisor for Milwaukee County

That is why officials are urging businesses or organizations to get involved – and host one of the harm reduction vending machines.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"By having one in your business, you become a crucial part of addressing the pressing issue of substance abuse in Milwaukee," said Peggy Williams-Smith, VISIT Milwaukee. "Hosting a harm reduction vending machine empowers individuals struggling with addiction by providing them with access to essential resources without judgment."

Peggy Williams-Smith, VISIT Milwaukee

Official say with the harm reduction vending machines, they have disseminated more than 1,200 gun locks, 530 medication deactivation bags, more than 2,400 fentanyl test strips and more than 2,100 boxes of Narcan.

A news release says due to the success of the program, eight more vending machines will be placed in 2024.