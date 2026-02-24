Harley-Davidson ends annual Homecoming festival, returns to 5-year events

The Brief Harley-Davidson is ending its annual summer festivals and returning to five-year anniversary celebrations. The company did not provide a reason for the change after launching yearly fests in 2023. Harley-Davidson on Tuesday also announced a new partnership with Summerfest.



Harley-Davidson is switching gears.

What we know:

After hosting annual Homecoming celebrations for the last three years, the Milwaukee-based motorcycle maker announced Tuesday, Feb. 24, it is doing away with the yearly fests and returning to its long-standing five-year milestone events. The next celebration is set for 2028.

The company had been expected to host another Homecoming this July. That will no longer happen.

For the last few summers, the roar of engines filled Milwaukee each July as riders from across the country gathered in the city where Harley-Davidson motorcycles were born. The annual events featured concerts, rides and parties at dealerships across the region.

Three years ago, Harley-Davidson shifted its traditional five-year anniversary format to an annual celebration model. On Tuesday, the company announced it is reversing course. It did not provide a reason, though attendance had declined in recent years.

What they're saying:

"It was a lot of fun, but it was a lot of work too," said Todd Berlin, general manager of Suburban Motors Harley-Davidson in Thiensville. "That’s a solid party. People come and they anticipate it and they budget for it."

The brand, built on tradition, is now leaning back into that model in hopes of building anticipation and excitement for larger milestone events.

"I’m looking forward to every five years," Berlin said.

Dig deeper:

Harley-Davidson also announced a new partnership with Summerfest. The deal includes sponsored parking and Harley-related perks, along with sponsorship of the July 4 fireworks at the lakefront festival.

What they're saying:

The Brady Street Business Improvement District provided the following statement:

"The Brady Street Business Improvement District remains committed to fostering a safe and welcoming place for visitors all year round. Closing the street to all but motorcycle traffic for the annual Harley homecoming has allowed us to showcase our wonderful neighborhood while decreasing the risk of traffic incidents during celebrations. We will continue to monitor future plans for gatherings, and adjust street closure plans accordingly. We always look forward to welcoming riders on Brady Street, and for the next five-year celebration in 2028."

The House of Harley-Davidson Dealership provided the following:

"We know how much people look forward to Homecoming, and we share that disappointment. However, we’re actively working on some incredibly exciting ideas and experiences that we believe will bring even more energy, connection, and entertainment for motorcycle riders of all ages and motorcycle brands. Milwaukee stands out because it combines a vibrant local culture — great restaurants, bars, music venues, and events — with unparalleled access from many major cities, reachable within a single day’s motorcycle ride thanks to an outstanding highway network. Given Milwaukee's deep motorcycle heritage and strong regional access, I would fully expect a significant motorcycle event in the greater Milwaukee area in 2026 and beyond. I encourage the public to stay tuned for upcoming announcements, as new events, collaborations, and community-focused initiatives are already in development."

