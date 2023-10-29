Check Halloween candy; Mayville police urge parents, guardians

article

The Mayville Police Department is warning parents and guardians to check their child's Halloween candy for foreign objects.

The warning, posted to Facebook on Sunday, Oct. 29, indicated a nail was found in a larger (3 to 4 inches) Tootsie Roll in Mayville.

Officials say all Tootsie Rolls and any candy where an object can be easily inserted should be checked closely.

If you find a foreign object in the candy that was received in Mayville, you can report it to the Mayville Police Department at 920-387-7903.