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Guns, drugs, stolen cars; MPD task force executes 5 search warrants

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Published  May 9, 2026 1:28pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Items recovered

The Brief

    • The Milwaukee Safe Streets Task Force and County Sheriff’s Office executed five search warrants following a reckless driving and narcotics investigation.
    • Authorities confiscated 13 firearms (including one automatic weapon), more than four pounds of marijuana, cocaine, and $20,000 in cash.
    • They also recovered two stolen vehicles and key fob replicators used for stealing cars.

MILWAUKEE - A drug investigation in Milwaukee yielded a large seizure of guns, drugs, stolen cars, and more.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the Milwaukee Area Safe Streets Task Force out of MPD District 2 and the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office worked together on a reckless driving and drug investigation.

The investigation resulted in five search warrants.

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Police confiscated 13 firearms, one automatic weapon, several ounces of cocaine, 4+ pounds of marijuana, $20,000 in US currency, multiple key fob replicators, and two stolen cars.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department posted the information on its Facebook page.

Crime and Public SafetyNewsMilwaukee