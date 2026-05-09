Guns, drugs, stolen cars; MPD task force executes 5 search warrants
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MILWAUKEE - A drug investigation in Milwaukee yielded a large seizure of guns, drugs, stolen cars, and more.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the Milwaukee Area Safe Streets Task Force out of MPD District 2 and the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office worked together on a reckless driving and drug investigation.
The investigation resulted in five search warrants.
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Police confiscated 13 firearms, one automatic weapon, several ounces of cocaine, 4+ pounds of marijuana, $20,000 in US currency, multiple key fob replicators, and two stolen cars.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department posted the information on its Facebook page.