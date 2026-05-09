Guns, drugs, stolen cars; MPD task force executes 5 search warrants

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Safe Streets Task Force and County Sheriff’s Office executed five search warrants following a reckless driving and narcotics investigation. Authorities confiscated 13 firearms (including one automatic weapon), more than four pounds of marijuana, cocaine, and $20,000 in cash. They also recovered two stolen vehicles and key fob replicators used for stealing cars.



A drug investigation in Milwaukee yielded a large seizure of guns, drugs, stolen cars, and more.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the Milwaukee Area Safe Streets Task Force out of MPD District 2 and the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office worked together on a reckless driving and drug investigation.

The investigation resulted in five search warrants.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Police confiscated 13 firearms, one automatic weapon, several ounces of cocaine, 4+ pounds of marijuana, $20,000 in US currency, multiple key fob replicators, and two stolen cars.