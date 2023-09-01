Expand / Collapse search

Guns, drugs recovered; Milwaukee search warrants executed

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department posted on Friday, Sept. 1 what resulted from the execution of two search warrants by the department's Special Investigations Division (SID).

Officers with the SID recovered eight firearms, cocaine/fentanyl, and THC. 

Officials say two subjects were arrested. 

Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office. 