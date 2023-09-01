Guns, drugs recovered; Milwaukee search warrants executed
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department posted on Friday, Sept. 1 what resulted from the execution of two search warrants by the department's Special Investigations Division (SID).
Officers with the SID recovered eight firearms, cocaine/fentanyl, and THC.
Officials say two subjects were arrested.
Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.