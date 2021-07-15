Gunfire near Hampton and Appleton, 27-year-old man wounded

article

Gunfire left a 27-year-old Milwaukee man wounded after an argument near Hampton and Appleton on Thursday afternoon, July 15.

Police say the shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. They are seeking an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

