Gunfire near Hampton and Appleton, 27-year-old man wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Shooting investigation near Hampton and Appleton, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Gunfire left a 27-year-old Milwaukee man wounded after an argument near Hampton and Appleton on Thursday afternoon, July 15. 

Police say the shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. They are seeking an unknown suspect. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

