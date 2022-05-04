VIDEO: Gun battle erupts after store employee returns fire on would-be robbers

Authorities are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with an attempted armed robbery of a smoke shop in Compton that resulted in the death of a man.

It happened Tuesday evening at the "Smoke Shop" located in the 1500 block of S. Wilmington Avenue.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, four suspects entered the shop and pointed their handguns at an armed security guard inside. That's when the security guard withdrew his handgun and a shootout between the suspects and the guard ensued, officials said.

The suspects fled the scene and about 30 minutes after the "botched robbery," one of the suspects was dropped off at a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound injury sustained during the shootout, authorities said. That suspect died at the hospital.

The security guard sustained gunshot wounds to his face and neck but was treated at a hospital and released, according to officials.

A second suspect was arrested the following day, authorities said.

The two outstanding suspects have been identified as Kahlel Lundy, 23, and Keith Rachel, 21. They are wanted for murder, according to authorities.

Keith Rachel (left) and Kahlel Lundy (right) / LASD

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.