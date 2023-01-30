Guide to popular supplements

Many people turn to vitamins and dietary supplements to improve nutrient deficiencies or general health.

Are you one of them? Do they really work, or are they a waste of money, and even dangerous?

A new survey from Consumer Reports shines the light on some of the most popular supplements, with findings that might surprise you.

According to a survey by Consumer Reports, 60 percent of adults in the U.S. take at least one supplement every day. But do these supplements really work?

It’s difficult to know whether a supplement is actually working, especially if you are making medication or lifestyle changes at the same time.

In addition to vitamins and multivitamins, the most popular supplements Americans take to support overall health are fish oil, calcium, and probiotics.

Research shows that taking fish oil can help reduce inflammation, that calcium supplements can help with bone health, and that probiotics can treat diarrhea from taking antibiotics.

But so far, no research demonstrates that probiotics actually improve overall health.

When it comes to supplements taken to strengthen immunity, one of the most popular is zinc.

But unless you are actually zinc deficient, you’re probably getting the recommended amount by eating a balanced diet.

There is also evidence that a diet rich in antioxidants such as berries or blackberries, pumpkin, carrots, and cruciferous vegetables may support brain health.

Melatonin was by far the most popular supplement for sleep, and CR says there's a good reason.

Taking melatonin can help you fall asleep about 7 minutes faster, and studies show it's particularly helpful for those with jet lag or sleep disorders.

But to avoid interfering with the body's own natural production of it, avoid taking high doses over long periods of time.

After biotin, collagen was the second-most common supplement taken in the survey to make hair, skin, and nails healthier.

But some supplements come with serious side effects, like liver damage. Consumer Reports recommends avoiding chaparral, coltsfoot, and comfrey.

In general, risk increases the larger the dosage and the longer the supplement is taken. Here are 10 risky supplements that Consumer Reports, with the help of a panel of doctors and researchers, says you should steer clear of:

CHAPARRAL

COLTSFOOT

COMFREY

GERMANDER

GREATER CELANDINE

KAVA

LOBELIA

PENNYROYAL OIL

USNIC ACID

YOHIMBE