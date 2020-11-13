'Growing threat:' Milwaukee sees COVID-19 positivity, cases rise

article

The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) released on Friday, Nov. 13 an update on Phase 4.2 of the public health and safety order called "Moving Milwaukee Forward" related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials revealed that they are seeing a statistically significant positive trend in terms of cases and testing. The city also moved from YELLOW to RED in the "care" gating criteria of the order. The contract tracing criteria, however, returned to YELLOW after being listed as RED for the first time the previous week.

The slope of linear regression for cases was reported at 0.66. The positivity rate rose from 14.7% the previous week to 19.1% -- the highest recorded since Aug. 6 -- based on an average of 4,018 tests per day.

"Our city is not making progress in reducing COVID-19 infections, and that means there is a growing threat to people in Milwaukee,” said Marlaina Jackson, Milwaukee's acting health commissioner. “It is essential that everyone follow safety precautions including wearing masks, maintaining distance, and avoiding gathering in groups.”

Officials say they will reassess the progress next week.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Advertisement

MHD will continue to monitor the situation and determine if additional protective measures are necessary to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The City of Milwaukee's key indicators for Moving Milwaukee Forward Safely have been updated as they are every Thursday and are available online at milwaukee.gov/coronavirus.