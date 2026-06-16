Groppi High School gun case; Milwaukee teen accused of chasing student

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The Brief A Milwaukee teen is accused of having a loaded gun at James E. Groppi High School on Friday, June 12. The criminal complaint says surveillance video showed him chasing another student inside the school with the gun. If convicted on all counts, Devonte J. Galom could face up to five years behind bars and $21,000 in fines.



A Milwaukee teenager was charged after prosecutors say he brought a loaded gun to James E. Groppi High School and chased another student.

What we know:

The accused is 17-year-old Devonte Galom. He was charged with the following:

Possession of a firearm on grounds of a school

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18

Disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon

Galom made his initial appearance on Tuesday, June 16. A $2,500 cash bond was set.

The backstory:

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were called to Groppi High School, near 27th and Juneau, around 3 p.m. on Friday, June 12. The school was in session at the time.

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The complaint says officers were dispatched because a student was brandishing a firearm while chasing another student.

An officer arrived and saw Galom, who matched the suspect description, standing inside the school near an exit, according to the complaint. The officer patted him down and found a gun in his waistband.

Investigators said the gun was a black .40 caliber Glock 22 with a laser sight. The complaint says it was loaded with 15 live rounds in the magazine and one additional round in the chamber.

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

A teacher told investigators he saw Galom and another student fighting inside a classroom before the other student ran out and Galom chased him. The other student’s father told investigators Galom had been threatening the student, and the student had missed a week and a half of school as a result.

Dig deeper:

The complaint says surveillance video from inside the school showed Galom chasing the student with a firearm in his hand. When the student went into a locked classroom, Galom tried to open the door and pounded on it, according to the complaint.

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Investigators said Galom eventually tucked the firearm into his pants before officers arrested him.

On Tuesday, Galom pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 and disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon. Court records show the complaint was reviewed and probable cause was found to hold him for further proceedings.

What's next:

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, June 24.

If convicted on all counts, Galom faces up to five years behind bars and $21,000 in fines.