GreenTree Prep Academy attack; woman faces battery, threat charges

A Milwaukee woman is facing multiple felony charges after prosecutors say she punched school staff members and threatened to return with a gun during a fight at GreenTree Preparatory Academy.

What we know:

According to a criminal complaint, 33-year-old Yesheva Daniels is charged with two counts of battery to a school district employee as a party to a crime, terrorist threats and disorderly conduct.

If convicted, Daniels faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine on each felony charge. The disorderly conduct charge is a misdemeanor.

The backstory:

Police were called around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 13, to GreenTree Preparatory Academy, for a reported battery in progress.

The complaint states that school staff safety officers told a student she was not allowed to use her phone during the school day and needed to go to class. The student allegedly began "getting disrespectful" to staff members.

Staff moved to the lower level of the school near the bus exit while monitoring students leaving.

The complaint alleges Daniels entered the building without permission while students were exiting and confronted one of the safety officers in the hallway. Prosecutors say Daniels punched the staff member in the head, and that two students, including the female student, joined in hitting and punching the employee.

Two additional safety officers attempted to break up the fight and were also struck multiple times, according to the complaint. One staff member reported being hit two or three times and having head pain. Another reported being struck six or seven times and suffering scratches to the face.

Officers observed visible injuries, including a contusion and scratches, the complaint states.

During the altercation, Daniels allegedly told school safety officers she was "fixin to come back and shoot this motherf----- up," causing staff to fear for their safety and the safety of students, according to the complaint.

What they're saying:

Milwaukee Public Schools emailed staff and families the following after the altercation:

"Dear GreenTree Preparatory Academy Families and Staff,

We value you as a member of our school community, and we want you to know about a situation that took place in our school.

At the end of the school day last Friday, a parent became physical with one of our school safety assistants. Another relative and a related MPS student also took part in the disruption.



We immediately notified the Milwaukee Police Department, and officers responded. In addition to any police action taken against the parent, we have issued a no-trespass order against this individual, meaning that they will no longer be allowed on school grounds.

Milwaukee Public Schools has procedures in place for such incidents and will take any and all appropriate disciplinary action against the student who participated. We are following the MPS Student Code of Conduct, which can be found inside the Parent/Student Handbook on Rights, Responsibilities, and Discipline.

We understand that this event may have been upsetting to students who were nearby. If your child needs assistance, please contact the school office to be connected to the school counselor, nurse, psychologist, or social worker.

If you have any questions, please contact the school office at (414) 206-0500."

What's next:

She is due in court for an initial appearance on Thursday morning, Feb. 19.