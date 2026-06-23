Greenfield USPS mailbox theft; police ask residents to watch mail

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The Brief Greenfield police said an exterior U.S. Postal Service mailbox was pried open and its contents were stolen. Police said the theft happened at the Greenfield Post Office on West Forest Home Avenue early Monday, June 22. Anyone who used the mailbox between Saturday afternoon and early Monday morning should monitor mailed items.



Greenfield police are investigating a mail theft from an exterior U.S. Postal Service mailbox.

What we know:

Police said the mailbox at the Greenfield Post Office, located near Forest Home and Green Ridge, was pried open and its contents were stolen during the early morning hours of Monday, June 22.

The Greenfield Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau is pursuing active leads to identify the person responsible. The investigation remains ongoing.

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Police said over the past year, the department has worked with the U.S. Postal Service to prevent mail thefts. However, thefts from the location have continued.

What you can do:

Anyone who deposited mail in the exterior mailbox at the Greenfield Post Office between 3 p.m. Saturday, June 20, and 2 a.m. Monday, June 22, is asked to closely monitor any items they mailed. Police said people should pay close attention to checks, financial documents or mail containing personal identifying information.

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Anyone who believes their personal identifying information has been compromised, or who notices unauthorized activity involving items mailed during that time frame, should contact their local police department’s non-emergency number to file a report.

Additional information on how to protect yourself from identity theft can be found on the Federal Trade Commission Consumer Advice website.