Greenfield police standoff, domestic situation; man in custody
GREENFIELD - a
Scene near 69th and Layton in Greenfield
A 49-year-old man is in custody after a domestic situation in Greenfield on Saturday, Aug. 8.
Incident details
What we know:
According to the Greenfield Police Department, officers responded to the scene near 68th and Layton for a domestic situation at around 10:49 a.m.
The 49-year-old male suspect barricaded himself inside a home. He threatened suicide and to set the residence on fire.
Crisis negotiators worked with the suspect, who surrendered peacefully at about 4:20 p.m.
The man remains in custody. Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
The suspect was previously arrested by Greenfield police in connection to a domestic violence offense.
The Source: Information was sent to us by the Greenfield Police Department.