Greenfield police standoff, domestic situation; man in custody

a

Scene near 69th and Layton in Greenfield

The Brief A 49-year-old man is in custody after a domestic situation in Greenfield on Saturday, Aug. 8. He barricaded himself inside a home, threatened suicide and threatened to set the residence on fire. The suspect surrendered peacefully after working with crisis negotiators.



A 49-year-old man is in custody after a domestic situation in Greenfield on Saturday, Aug. 8.

Incident details

What we know:

According to the Greenfield Police Department, officers responded to the scene near 68th and Layton for a domestic situation at around 10:49 a.m.

The 49-year-old male suspect barricaded himself inside a home. He threatened suicide and to set the residence on fire.

Crisis negotiators worked with the suspect, who surrendered peacefully at about 4:20 p.m.

The man remains in custody. Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

The suspect was previously arrested by Greenfield police in connection to a domestic violence offense.