The Brief Two Milwaukee men were arrested after a chase that ended in a crash in West Allis on Saturday morning, Nov. 28. Greenfield police originally attempted to stop the vehicle for a registration violation. A 16-year-old girl and her 3-month-old child were also inside the suspect vehicle and were medically evaluated at the crash scene.



Two Milwaukee men were arrested after a chase that ended in a crash in West Allis on Saturday morning, Nov. 28.

A 3-month-old was also in the vehicle.

What we know:

Greenfield police attempted to stop a vehicle for a registration violation just before 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28.

According to police, the driver refused to stop and led officers on a pursuit that ended when the vehicle crashed into another vehicle in West Allis near 63rd and Greenfield.

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The driver, a 22-year-old Milwaukee man, and a passenger, a 24-year-old Milwaukee man, ran from the scene and were taken into custody a short distance away.

A 16-year-old girl and her 3-month-old child were also inside the suspect's vehicle. Both were medically evaluated at the crash scene. No other injuries were reported.

Police said a firearm was also recovered from the scene.

Charges against the driver will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

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The Greenfield Police Department was assisted by the Greenfield Fire Department, West Allis Police Department and the West Allis Fire Department.