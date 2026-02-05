Greenfield police chase ends in crash; 5 teenagers arrested

article

A high-speed police chase ended in a crash in Greenfield on Thursday morning, Feb. 5, with the arrest of five teenagers.

Chase and crash

What we know:

According to the Greenfield Police Department, at 10:19 a.m., Greenfield police were notified of a stolen vehicle through its Automated License Plate camera system.

Officers found the stolen vehicle, a 2021 Kia Seltos, nearby and officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle drove off and a pursuit started.

The pursuit continued at speeds up to 90 mph through portions of Greenfield and Greendale heading toward South 76th Street. The vehicle went through the parking lot at Southridge Mall and onto West Edgerton Avenue.

A Greenfield officer conducted a PIT maneuver on the vehicle, bringing it to a stop.

Five teens arrested

What we know:

Five juveniles ran from the car, and all were arrested nearby.

The driver is 15 years old, and the four other people in the vehicle ranged in age from 14 – 17 years old.

Police add that due to evidence found in the vehicle, it is suspected they were on their way to a Greenfield apartment complex to steal more vehicles.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County Children’s Court Center.