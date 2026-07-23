Greenfield Hideaway Motel stabbing; 1 wounded, 1 taken into custody

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The Brief Police arrested a 31-year-old Sussex man Thursday morning after a stabbing at a motel in Greenfield. A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was hospitalized following the incident. Initial findings show the suspect and victim were mutual acquaintances who got into an altercation before the stabbing occurred.



A 31-year-old Sussex man was taken into custody on Thursday morning, July 23, following a stabbing at a Greenfield motel.

Motel stabbing

What we know:

According to the Greenfield Police Department, officers responded to the Hideaway Hotel near 27th and Edgerton at approximately 1:10 a.m.

The victim, a 32-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital by Greenfield firefighters and is expected to survive.

Man arrested

What we know:

A 31-year-old Sussex man was taken into custody without incident.

Investigators say the two men knew each other through a mutual acquaintance and got into an altercation right before the stabbing.

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The suspect was booked for aggravated battery and the case will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for review.