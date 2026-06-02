Greenfield car fire; 30-year-old found dead on I-43 ramp

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The Brief A 30-year-old man was found dead Tuesday morning in the driver’s seat of a burned vehicle on the westbound I-43 60th Street offramp. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said the burned vehicle had been involved in an alleged hit-and-run shortly before the fire. Investigators said the reported hit-and-run victim followed the striking vehicle to the ramp, where it allegedly hit the victim’s vehicle again.



A 30-year-old man was found dead Tuesday morning, June 2, inside a burned vehicle on an I-43 offramp, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Milwaukee County’s 911 Dispatch Center broadcast about 9:46 a.m. Tuesday, that Greenfield police were at the scene of a car fire on westbound I-43 at the 60th Street offramp.

The Greenfield Fire Department and Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office responded and closed the ramp.

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After Greenfield firefighters extinguished the fire, a deceased person was found in the burned vehicle’s driver’s seat.

The sheriff’s office said preliminary investigation suggests the burned car had been involved in an alleged hit-and-run shortly before the vehicle was found on fire.

According to the sheriff’s office, the reported victim in that alleged hit-and-run followed the striking vehicle to the location of the fire.

Officials said the striking vehicle allegedly backed up the ramp and hit the victim’s vehicle again.

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Dig deeper:

The victim then called 911 and waited. A short time later, first responders began arriving, saw the striking vehicle on fire and moved the victim to a safe distance while firefighters handled the blaze.

The deceased person was later determined to be a 30-year-old man.

The incident and circumstances of his death remain under investigation by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.