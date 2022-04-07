Greendale woman celebrates 100th birthday

Thursday, April 7 was a big day for a Greendale woman. Sophie Johnson celebrated her 100th birthday.

Johnson was joined by family and friends at the Berkshire Independent Senior Living complex.

Sophie Johnson of Greendale turns 100 years old

Originally from Superior, Johnson has lived in Greendale since 1948. She remains active, loves talking with friends, and helping others wherever she can and whenever she is needed.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I was very active. I danced a lot, I still like music. Me and my husband danced a lot, we were married 55 years," Johnson said.

Sophie Johnson of Greendale turns 100 years old

Johnson is a huge Milwaukee Brewers fan. So having her birthday on opening day was extra special.

Congrats, Sophie!