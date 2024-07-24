Greendale Raising Cane's opening July 30; 3rd restaurant in Wisconsin

article

Raising Cane’s, famous for its chicken finger meals, is celebrating its first restaurant in the Milwaukee area and third in Wisconsin with the grand opening of its Greendale location on Tuesday, July 30.

The new restaurant is located at 5250 S 76th Street – near Southridge Mall. It features local artwork and memorabilia special to the Greendale community.

To celebrate opening day, Raising Cane’s is hosting a variety of activities for the community, including:

A "Lucky 20" drawing to award 20 customers (age 13 and older) Free Cane’s for a Year! Entries are accepted from 8 to 9 a.m., with the drawing held shortly after the entry period closes. Customers must be present to win.

A commemorative hat and free Box Combo card for the first 100 customers who purchase a Box Combo (free Box Combo card valid on return visit).

A ribbon-cutting ceremony with Greendale ’s Village President and Chamber of Commerce.

Performances by the award-winning Greendale High School drumline and cheer team.

A check presentation to Milwaukee Hunger Task Force and the Greendale Entertainment Association.

Doors officially open at 10 a.m.

Raising Cane's, Greendale

Raising Cane’s Greendale will operate from 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday, and until 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.