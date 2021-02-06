Packers award $100K in grants to Milwaukee County nonprofits

article

The Green Bay Packers Foundation awarded $100,000 in impact grants to four Milwaukee County nonprofit organizations that support children, the team announced Feb. 3.

In total, the Packers awarded grants to 10 organizations in Milwaukee and Brown counties, each receiving $25,0000, for a total of $250,000 dispersed.

The grants have been awarded to groups that provide childcare, mentoring services or educational support to children. With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to burden an already fragile system in many communities and creating further challenges for children and families, these grants will help provide much-needed support.

Milwaukee County organizations receiving a grant include:

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee

Ebenezer Child Care Centers

Penfield Children’s Center

United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County

Overall, including $500,000 in impact grants given in 2020 to groups in Milwaukee County and Brown County for COVID-19 relief, $1 million awarded in annual grants to nonprofits throughout Wisconsin and $250,000 awarded to Give BIG Green Bay, a total of $2 million has been awarded through Packers Foundation grants this past year.

The Packers Foundation has awarded more than $5.5 million in impact grants since 2013, and has distributed more than $14.6 million for charitable purposes since it was established in 1986.

