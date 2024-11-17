Packers face Bears, looking for 11th straight win against Chicago

article

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers will try to continue their dominance over the struggling Chicago Bears and keep pace in a tight NFC North race.

The Packers face the Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday, Nov. 17. Kickoff is set for noon, only on FOX6.

After the game, stick around for a special edition of FOX6 News.

Statistics

The Packers have won 10 straight and 25 of 28 against their rivals. That includes the NFC championship game at the end of the 2010 season.

Green Bay had a bye last week after losing to division-leading Detroit. That stopped a four-game win streak. The Packers trail the Lions by two games and Minnesota by one in the division.

The Bears are reeling with three straight losses. They fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and replaced him with passing game coordinator Thomas Brown. No. 1 draft pick Caleb Williams struggled during the skid after a promising stretch.