Green Alert: Missing West Bend veteran at risk last seen Monday

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The Brief West Bend police are searching for 43-year-old Wayne Selthofner, who is missing and considered a veteran at risk. Selthofner was last seen near Green Tree Road and Camden Lane in West Bend around 12:30 a.m. Monday, June 22. Police said Selthofner does not have a phone, is not believed to be in a vehicle and may be on foot.



A Green Alert was issued for 43-year-old Wayne Selthofner.

What we know:

The West Bend Police Department said he was last seen near Green Tree Road and Camden Lane in West Bend around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, June 22.

Selthofner is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and about 275 pounds. He is white, has brown and gray hair, is balding on top and has hazel eyes.

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Police said he was last seen wearing long gym shorts, high white socks, red and black Nike high-top shoes and a camo or Packers baseball hat. He may have been carrying a black duffle bag.

Selthofner is missing his left eye. He has a Semper Fi tattoo on his left forearm and a dragon tattoo on his right forearm.

Police said Selthofner does not have a phone and is not believed to be in a vehicle. He may be on foot.

According to the Green Alert, Selthofner suffered a traumatic brain injury in 2020.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Selthofner's whereabouts is asked to contact the West Bend Police Department at 262-335-5000.