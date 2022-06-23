Green Alert, missing Madison veteran

article

A Green Alert was issued Thursday night, June 23 for a missing Madison veteran.

Michael Segich, 43, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Thursday leaving his home on Madison's west side.

He hasn't returned, and family hasn't heard from him since.

He's believed to be driving a silver 2009 Toyota Camry with Wisconsin plate number 382-TJW. He's 6'7" tall and weighs 237 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with brown shorts.

Law enforcement has concerns for Segich's welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison police at 608-255-2345