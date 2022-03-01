Grebe’s Bakery has 8 different options of Paczki today

Grebe’s bakery has been around for 85 years and this year they want to make Fat Tuesday extra special
Brian is in West Allis with a fourth generation family member and co-owner of the local staple that’s producing thousands of Paczki today.
Grebe’s Bakery has been around for 85 years and this year they want to make Fat Tuesday extra special for their guests. Brian is in West Allis with a fourth generation family member and co-owner of the local staple that’s producing thousands of Paczki today.
Grebe’s Bakery has been around for 85 years
Brian is in West Allis with a fourth generation family member and co-owner that’s help to perfect the bakery’s sweet treat.
Gino Salomone joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.
Gino talks with the cast of one of Netflix's newest series, 'Vikings: Valhalla.'