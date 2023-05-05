The Greater Milwaukee Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony was held on Friday, May 5 at the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee. The ceremony commemorates law enforcement members who have died in the line of duty.

Among those acknowledged at this year’s ceremony will be MCSO deputy sheriffs Sung Hui Bang and Ralph Zylka, who were killed in August 2000, when their helicopter experienced mechanical problems and crashed as they returned to Milwaukee County from Dodge County, where they had assisted in the search for an Illinois homicide suspect.

Milwaukee Police Department officers Charles Irvine, Jr., and Michael Michalski will be honored, as well. Ofc. Irvine was killed in a vehicle crash during a pursuit of another vehicle, in June 2018. Ofc. Michalski was fatally shot while in pursuit of a wanted subject in July 2018.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Additionally, a moment of silence will be held for Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving, who was fatally in February, while attempting to arrest a robbery suspect. Jerving will be further honored at a future GLEM ceremony.