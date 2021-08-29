Gravity defied: Mountain bike fest at Little Switzerland

Mountain bikers have been defying gravity all weekend over the Little Switzerland Ski Area in Slinger.

Gravity defied: That’s the mission of Gravity Fest year after year.

"It’s really just a big party," Little Switzerland co-owner, Mike Schmitz said.

The bike lift phenomenon keeps festivities here at the resort going year-round.

"We had a bunch of passionate riders that approached us and said ‘hey we think you have a cool property and we want to build this stuff.’ and we let them do it and it turns out they built a bunch of really cool stuff. Most people know us for winter but our summer activities are definitely growing," said Schmitz.

For Gravity Fest, mountain bikers go through trails, ride over features, and put their crazy to the test down the ski slope.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"Obviously you have to be a risk-taker. It is not for the faint of heart," he said.

Mike Schmitz

Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, once you’re suited up—you can do anything.

Little Switzerland staff says the best part of hosting Gravity Fest each year is watching every biker come back more and more skilled each year.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"It’s really fun to see, especially some of these young guys, how talented they are all ready and it's crazy to see how good they might get," said Schmitz.

If you weren't able to hang out with these guys this weekend, don’t worry, there are a bunch of mountain biking events happening here at little Switzerland coming up this fall.