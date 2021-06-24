Grantosa and Hampton shooting: Milwaukee teen wounded

A 17-year-old boy was shot and wounded while sitting in a vehicle near Grantosa and Hampton Avenue in Milwaukee early Thursday, June 24.

Officials say the teen was sitting in the vehicle when shots were fired – and he was struck. The 17-year-old suffered minor injuries – and arrived at a nearby hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.