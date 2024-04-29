Grafton incident on Spring Street; man taken into protective custody

article

A 36-year-old Grafton man on Monday, April 29 was taken into protective custody by Grafton police and the Ozaukee County Special Response team, following an incident on Spring Street.

The incident began shortly before noon with a 911 call to the dispatch center requesting police to the home for a man who was armed with a firearm, threatened suicide and threatened to harm a family member.

A news release says officers responded to the location and attempted to contact the man, who did not respond to their attempts. Grafton police secured the area, evacuating nearby homes and notified local schools for precautionary measures, officials said.

Personnel from the Ozaukee County Special Response Team were requested to the scene. The man was taken into protective custody without incident. He will be transported to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.

The case will also be referred to the Ozaukee County District Attorney’s Office for review of criminal charges.

Help for those in need

If you or someone you know is struggling with a mental health crisis, we encourage you to seek resources for your health and wellbeing before becoming overwhelmed. This can be as simple as reaching out to friends or family, contacting the Grafton Police Department and speaking with an officer, or directly to the Ozaukee County COPE Line at 262-377-COPE for 24/7 emotional support, crisis intervention and referral services.