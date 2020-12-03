Grafton PD to accept food donations as parking ticket payment

article

The Grafton Police Department on Thursday, Dec. 3 announced that it will be changing parking ticket fines and payments temporarily in an effort to offer relief for those struggling.

In a Facebook post, the department said it will be waiving all parking fines for the month of December.

Tickets will still be issued. However, for every ticked issued the fine amount is being reduced by 50%. The remaining 50% will be collected in the form of donations of canned goods or other staples equal to the fine amount.

For example, the department explained, a typical $20 fine would be reduced a payable with a $10 donation.

The collection will benefit Family Sharing of Ozaukee County for families struggling to put food on the table this holiday season.

To be eligible, a parking ticket must have been received in November or December, and it must be paid by Jan. 15.

If you don't get a ticket but would like to donate, items are being accepted at the police department.

