Grafton house fire; owner, cat survive unharmed

Firefighters from Grafton and Saukville were dispatched to a house fire on 13th Avenue in Grafton on Sunday afternoon, April 21.

Officials say the initial reports indicated an occupant and pets were inside the burning home.

However, once on the scene, firefighters confirmed the owner made it out safely. The cat survived the fire unharmed.

The fire was quickly knocked down by Grafton firefighters.