Grafton Holiday Parking Forgiveness Program; all ticket fines waived

The chief of the Grafton Police Department announced on Wednesday, Nov. 13 that he has reinstated the holiday parking forgiveness program for the 2024 holiday season.

A post on the Grafton Police Department Facebook page says police in the village "will waive all parking ticket fines from November 25, 2024, to January 5, 2025. You read that correctly – all parking ticket fines will be waived!

"You might wonder why we would issue tickets if we waived the fines. That’s a valid question! Our goal is to give back to the community and promote goodwill."

Officials say for every parking ticket issued during that holiday period, the fine will be reduced by 50%. To settle the remaining balance, you can donate canned goods or other staple items equivalent to the amount owed. Just present a receipt at the time of drop-off. For example, if you receive a $20.00 fine, it will be reduced to $10.00. Donating $10.00 worth of canned food or other staples can satisfy the remaining amount.

Grafton police will then donate the items to Family Sharing of Ozaukee County, Inc., to assist needy families this holiday season.

To qualify for this program, you must have received a parking ticket between Nov. 25 and Jan. 5 – and resolve it by Jan. 17, 2025.

This initiative is designed to support those who need it most, creating a win-win situation for everyone! Please note that this does not affect your right to contest the ticket if you believe it was issued unjustly.

If you don't receive a ticket but still want to help, officials say you do not need to park illegally. Just bring contributions to the police department – and they will ensure the donations get to those in need.