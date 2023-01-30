Grafton home explosion; elderly man suffered minor burns

article

Grafton firefighters were dispatched to a home on Surrey Lane for a report of an explosion on Monday, Jan. 30.

Grafton Fire Chief William Rice noted firefighters were dispatched to the neighborhood just after 11 a.m. Monday. When firefighters arrived, there was an older couple in the driveway – a man had suffered minor burns.

Officials say the explosion happened in the basement of the home – where the man had been at the time. But it is not clear what caused the explosion.

Fire scene on Surrey Lane in Grafton

Chief Rice said the house is severely damaged and will not be livable.

We Energies is on the scene to assist authorities. Officials say they have no reason to believe the incident is related to natural gas.

It does not appear there is damage to any other homes in the area.

Fire scene on Surrey Lane in Grafton

This is a developing story.