Grafton crash; driver left scene, fell down bluff at Lime Kiln Park

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single vehicle crash in the Town of Grafton that happened early Monday, Aug. 26.

Officials said shortly after 2 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to the crash on Green Bay Road near Chateau Drive. They located a vehicle with significant damage resting upon multiple trees.

The vehicle appeared to have traveled south on Green Bay Road at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate the turn at the intersection of Chateau Drive. The vehicle left the roadway and came to its final resting point in the embankment, law enforcement said.

Officials said nobody was in the vehicle – and a search for the driver was conducted. Deputies were able to follow a trail that led to the bluff at Lime Kiln Park in the Village of Grafton. The bluff was approximately 30 feet high with a heavily wooded and marshy area below.

While searching the area, a man was heard yelling from the bottom of the bluff. He indicated he was injured and in severe pain. Around 3:20 a.m., the man was located in a field near the archery range at the bottom of the bluff.

The subject was identified as a 29-year-old Cedarburg man. He admitted he was the registered owner and driver of the vehicle that had crashed. The man stated he fell off of the bluff into the marsh and dragged himself out to the field.

The driver suffered multiple injuries. He was taken to Aurora Medical Center Hospital in Grafton. Charges for Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated–2nd Offense and Failure to Notify Police of an Accident were issued.

The Grafton Police Department, Cedarburg Police Department, Grafton Fire Department, and Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office Drone Team assisted with the incident.