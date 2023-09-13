Grafton crash, 2 hurt, State Highway 32 at I-43 ramp

article

Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday night, Sept. 12 following a crash in Grafton. It happened on State Highway 32 at the I-43 south ramp.

After the crash, one of the vehicles was located about 50 feet off the roadway. The second vehicle continued down the embankment about 150 feet to I-43.

Both the Grafton and Saukville paramedic units transported one victim each – both with non-life threatening injuries.

While responding to this call, Grafton's second ambulance took a separate rescue call on 4th Avenue in Grafton. Graf