Grafton car crash; woman freed from vehicle after wreck

Grafton police are investigating a crash that happened at County Highway W and East Sauk Road on Friday, Nov. 25.

The wreck happened around 10:45 a.m. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene for a vehicle off the roadway, down an embankment, with a power line on the car.

A Facebook post by the Grafton Police Department indicates it was initially reported one person was trapped in the car. Officers from the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office and Saukville Police Department were able to assist the trapped occupant out prior to the fire department arriving.

The Grafton Paramedic unit transported one female occupant to Aurora Hospital with minor injuries.