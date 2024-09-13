Gov. Tim Walz to campaign in Wisconsin; stops in Wausau, Superior

article

The Brief Gov. Tim Walz is scheduled to visit Wisconsin on Friday, Sept. 13 and Saturday, Sept. 14. He will participate in political events in Wausau and Superior.



Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will return to Wisconsin on Friday.

After stops in Michigan, Walz is scheduled to deliver remarks in Wausau on Friday, Sept. 13. He will head further north to Superior, Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Gov. Walz was last in Wisconsin on Sept. 2 when he spoke at Milwaukee's Laborfest.

Vice President Kamala Harris now leads former President Donald Trump among registered Wisconsin voters, the latest Marquette University Law School poll found.

Among both registered and likely voters in Wisconsin, the poll found Harris with a 52% lead to Trump's 48%. The July poll had Trump with a narrow lead among registered voters, while Harris narrowly led among likely voters at that time.