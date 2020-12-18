Expand / Collapse search

Gov. Evers: Wisconsin is getting shorted on COVID-19 vaccine

By AP author
Published 
Coronavirus Vaccine
Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. - Add Wisconsin to the list of states told by the federal government that it will be receiving less COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech than initially expected.

This illustration picture taken in Paris on November 23, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading "Covid-19 Vaccine" next to the Pfizer company logo. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP) (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

Gov. Tony Evers said on Friday that the state was told on Thursday it will be receiving 35,100 doses of the vaccine, less than expected after 49,725 arrived this week. The Department of Health Services did not respond to messages about how much vaccine was expected.

Several states say they have been told to expect far fewer doses of the Pfizer vaccine in its second week of distribution, prompting worries about potential delays in shots for health care workers and long-term care residents.

"This is unacceptable," Evers said in a statement. "Wisconsin citizens deserve the vaccine the federal government promised. Our healthcare workers and long-term care residents need this vaccine that is ready and available. We call on the federal government to send us more vaccine without delay."

Senior Trump administration officials on Thursday downplayed the risk of delays, citing a confusion over semantics, while Pfizer said its production levels have not changed.

Evers also called on the federal government to provide clarity about how much vaccine the state will get.

As of Friday, Wisconsin had nearly 452,000 positive cases and 4,315 deaths.

