Gov. Evers signs exec. order; law enforcement to review use of force

Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order on Wednesday, April 21 directing state-managed law enforcement, including the Department of Natural Resources Division of Public Safety and Resource Protection, the Wisconsin State Capitol Police, and the Wisconsin State Patrol, to review and update their use of force policies.

Gov. Evers issued the following statement in a news release:

"We’re getting to work here on the state level to make sure we’re leading by example and setting the bar in Wisconsin. Wisconsinites across our state are demanding action and meaningful, systemic change—this is a critically important step, but it can't be the last. Our Badger Bounceback agenda includes several measures on policing accountability and transparency and I am hopeful these provisions will receive bipartisan support so we can continue the important work of keeping our promises of a more just, more fair, and more equitable state."

The announcement comes as the Legislature’s powerful Joint Finance Committee is set to begin reviewing Gov. Evers’ 2021-23 biennial budget proposal in the coming weeks.

