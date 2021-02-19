Gov. Evers signs bill expanding COVID-19 vaccine administration

Gov. Tony Evers today signed Assembly Bill (AB) 4, now 2021 Wisconsin Act 3, which would allow pharmacy technicians and students to administer COVID-19 vaccines under certain conditions.

"While we work to get shots in arms as soon as we have supply available, we also want to make sure we’re maximizing our capacity by expanding the number of people who can administer those doses once we have them," said Gov. Evers. "Getting vaccine doses to folks across our state continues to be our top priority so we can recover and bounce back from this pandemic."

Gov. Evers signed AB 4 Friday at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh following a tour of the campus’ COVID-19 vaccination clinic that opened this week in partnership with Advocate Aurora Health of Oshkosh and the Winnebago County Public Health Department.