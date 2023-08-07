'Got all that?': Grandmother horse gives birth, paternity mystery baffles park rangers

article

The National Park Service is in shock after a horse, who is already a grandmother, recently gave birth in North Carolina.

Cape Lookout National Seashore said the horse had her baby on July 27.

According to the News and Observer, grandmother horses in herds are named "Granddam."

Last month, park officials posted a picture of Granndam, along with her daughter, "Dam," and her female grandchild.

RELATED: Watch: Terrified raccoon wreaks havoc in Utah soccer stadium during rain delay

Rangers said they suspected the grandmother horse looked pregnant but wasn't sure until she gave birth.

However, putting the family tree together is a bit complicated.

Rangers said they don't know who the father is.

Regardless, the latest addition to the herd is the youngest daughter of Granddam, the half-sister of Dam, and serves as the aunt to Granddam's other grandchild.

RELATED: Watch: Terrified raccoon wreaks havoc in Utah soccer stadium during rain delay

"Got all that?" park rangers posted on Facebook. "Unlike most born wild, the two foals in the group will now have a playmate as they grow up."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.