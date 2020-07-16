'Golden Girls' house in Los Angeles hits market for a cool $3 million

LOS ANGELES -- Picture it: Miami, 1985.



Now the house used as the exterior of the home on TV’s “The Golden Girls” can be yours. The property hit the market Wednesday listed for $2.999 million.



The pastel, palm-surrounded Mid-Century Modern home is actually located in Los Angeles’ Brentwood neighborhood, though it doubled as the outside of the fictional Miami home on the popular 1980s and ‘90s sitcom – the interiors were shot in a studio.



CLICK HERE to view the home's listing

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE