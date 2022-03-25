GoFundMe created for 16-year-old who drove red truck in Texas tornado

A GoFundMe has been created to help the 16-year-old driver who drove a red truck in a Texas tornado. The GoFundMe was started by a school nurse at IDEA Rundberg High School, a charter school in Austin.

Riley Leon, a 16-year-old junior at the high school, was the driver in the viral video. He says that day, he was on his way back from a job interview at a Whataburger in Elgin only 10 minutes away from his home when he encountered the dangerous weather.

"Right when I was going to take the U-turn, that's when the tornado came and lifted my truck," he said.

The truck was lifted and tossed around on its side like a piece of paper, according to Riley.

Luckily, he made it out with only a few scratches on his arms.

Riley did not go to the hospital after the incident because the family does not have health insurance. Since then, he has reportedly started to experience body aches and severe back pain.

According to the GoFundMe page, Riley has a fractured back and will be under a doctor's care. His family will have to wait and see if he will need back surgery. There is also a possibility that he may need future therapy.

The GoFundMe page was created to help the family with medical expenses.

"Riley is so lucky and blessed to have made it out of this terrifying incident. His truck was totaled, but for the most part, he is doing ok.," Bianca Jaimes, the school nurse, explains on the GoFundMe page. "Unfortunately, he has begun to experience body aches and severe back pain, as one would expect after this type of accident."

Click here for the GoFundMe page.

