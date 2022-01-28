GODSPEED: Crew begins 45-day isolation mission to simulate Mars trip at NASA’s Johnson Space Center
HOUSTON - A new crew is heading to Mars! Well sort of.
HERA’s new 4-person crew just entered their new home for the next 45 days to simulate a trip to Mars at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.
The mission is to help NASA study isolation and confinement in exploration scenarios.
The hatch was officially closed on Friday evening and their mission is now underway.