GM discontinues Chevy Sonic due to declining demand

NEW YORK -- General Motors is saying goodbye to its Chevrolet Sonic as it paves the way for the production of its electric cars.



The Detroit-based automaker announced that production of the vehicle, once billed as the best-selling subcompact car in the nation, will end in October. Its Orion Assembly plant, which currently produces the Sonic and Bolt EV, will prepare for "production of the refreshed Bolt EV and Bolt EUV," GM said.



"We notified Chevrolet dealers on June 22 of our plans to end production of the Chevrolet Sonic in October, due to declining demand," a GM spokesperson said in a statement.



The cars are slated to go into production at the facility in 2021.



This marks the second Detroit-area GM plant to shift that has shifted production to focus on all-electric cars. The Detroit-Hamtramck plant in Detroit will also be dedicated to electric vehicles only, GM told FOX Business.



The Sonic was first released during the 2012 model year. That same year it was ranked among U.S. News' best subcompact cars with reviewers praising it for its nimble handling and smooth ride quality, according to U.S. News and World Report.



Just last month, the Sonic was ranked as the highest quality vehicle in the U.S. in J.D. Power's 2020 Initial Quality Study.



The Sonic now joins the Cruze, SS, and Volt on the list of Chevy models discontinued in recent years by GM.



