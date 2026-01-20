Glorioso’s Italian Market: Grand reopening 80th anniversary ribbon cutting

The Brief Glorioso’s Italian Market celebrated its grand reopening 80th anniversary ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday. A fire on the building’s second floor broke out in October 2025, causing smoke damage throughout the entire store. After three months of repairs and cleanup, it reopened on Jan. 7.



Glorioso’s Italian Market on Milwaukee’s Brady Street held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Jan. 20 to celebrate its grand reopening 80th anniversary.

After a temporary closure due to a fire, Glorioso’s is looking forward to celebrating with its customers and the community in a big way.

Reopening anniversary celebration

What we know:

A fire on the building’s second floor broke out in October 2025, causing smoke damage throughout the entire store. After three months of repairs and cleanup, it reopened on Jan. 7.

"Our grand reopening 80th anniversary milestone celebration is not just about looking back, it’s about honoring the journey and the people who made it possible," said Carmine Presta, President and co-owner.

To celebrate their grand reopening and 80th anniversary milestone, Glorioso’s Italian Market will be holding a special six-week long celebration with various specials and giveaways.

Glorioso’s Italian Market

Monday, Jan. 19th- Saturday, Feb. 28

FREE Glorioso’s Artisan Dried Pasta to current & new rewards members.*

Special sales flyer featuring customers’ favorite Glorioso’s products.

A chance to enter to win a Trip for Two to Rome, Italy, OR a chance to win a choice of a jar of Glorioso’s Sauce or Deli Sandwich once a week for an entire year.*

Limited edition, Glorioso’s 80th Anniversary T-shirt, available for purchase.

Tuesday, Jan. 20

FREE $50 Glorioso’s Gift Card will be given to the first fifty customers.*

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony – 10am, followed by refreshments in the cafe area (cookies, mini cannoli, and coffee) from 11am-1pm. Mayor Cavalier Johnson will be in attendance with other community members, and vendor partners.

Saturday, Feb. 21

Anniversary Cake and coffee with the owners, Carmine, Dominic, and Paolo Presta along with Michael Glorioso and his wife Pam from 11am-1pm.

What you can do:

For more information on terms and conditions on giveaways and specials, visit www.gloriosos.com or stop by the store.