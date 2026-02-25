Expand / Collapse search

Glorioso’s is back open in Milwaukee and celebrating 80 years in style

By
Published  February 25, 2026 8:47am CST
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Glorioso’s is back open

Glorioso’s is back open

Brian Kramp is on Brady Street where they have special deals through the end of February.

The Brief

    • Glorioso’s is a source of old-world Italian specialties in the heart of Milwaukee's East Side.
    • Brian Kramp is seeing how the new owners are adding to the legacy that started 80 years ago.

MILWAUKEE - After a three-month closure due to a fire, Glorioso’s is back open and celebrating 80 years in style. Brian Kramp is on Brady Street where they have special deals through the end of February.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Glorioso’s most popular sandwiches

Glorioso’s most popular sandwiches

Brian Kramp is helping them celebrate 80 years iwith a sandwich that’s hard to top.

Old-world Italian specialties

Old-world Italian specialties

Brian Kramp is seeing how the new owners are adding to the legacy that started 80 years ago.

Glorioso’s catering

Glorioso’s catering

Brian Jramp is on Milwaukee’s East Side with a few popular dishes for your next party.

Housemade Tiramisu

Housemade Tiramisu

Brian Kramp is seeing how they take a light, smooth, and creamy mascarpone filling and layer it with espresso dipped lady fingers then dust it with coco powder.

Arancini at Glorioso’s

Arancini at Glorioso’s

Brian Kramp is with their executive chef seeing why the arancini is a must for your next Italian meal.

The Source: FOX6 News interviewed the subjects of this story.

Out and AboutFOX 6 WakeUp NewsMilwaukee