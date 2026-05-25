Glendale shooting; man wounded during altercation at residence

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The Brief Glendale police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, May 25. A 22-year-old man was wounded. The incident is related to an altercation at the residence.



A shooting in Glendale on Monday morning, May 25, left one person wounded.

What we know:

According to the Glendale Police Department, officers were called out to a residence on Riverview Drive near Witte Lane around 1 a.m. for the report of shots fired.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a large gathering at the residence. A 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

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What they're saying:

"This is an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the public," Glendale police said.

The incident is related to an altercation at the residence.