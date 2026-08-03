Glendale shooting, attempted car theft; 1 wounded, 4 arrested

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The Brief Glendale police are investigating a shooting and attempted car theft Monday morning. The incident happened on Sidney Place and Mill Road. A subject later arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds.



Four people are in custody after a shooting and attempted car theft that happened in Glendale Monday morning.

What we know:

It happened around 1:47 a.m. when Glendale police were called to Sidney Place and Mill Road for a report of armed subjects attempting to steal a car. The subjects exchanged gunfire as police arrived.

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Later, one subject was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal gunshot wounds. Glendale police are still investigating this incident, but believe all people involved are now in custody:

33-year-old man from Glendale

29-year-old woman from Glendale

17-year-old boy from Milwaukee

17-year-old boy from Sheboygan

What we don't know:

Police did not say which of the four subjects was wounded or how many of the four fired shots.

What you can do:

Glendale police are asking for any video related to the incident. The police department can be contacted at 414-228-1753.

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