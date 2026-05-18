Glendale police video shows PIT maneuver ending 7-mile chase

The Brief Glendale police video shows a chase that started near Scott and 22nd in Milwaukee and ended near Port Washington and Hampton. Police said the 36-year-old driver hit stop sticks, struck a Glendale squad near Bayshore Mall and continued driving. The woman was arrested after a Glendale squad used a PIT maneuver to stop the car.



New video shows a police chase that stretched more than seven miles from Milwaukee’s south side before ending with a PIT maneuver crash in Glendale.

What we know:

Glendale police squad and body camera video shows the chase ending on Friday night, May 15, after the driver hit stop sticks, struck a squad near Bayshore Mall and kept going.

Police said officers first tried to stop a 36-year-old woman near Scott and 22nd in Milwaukee for a registration violation. Police said she initially stopped, then fled recklessly.

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Glendale police first tried to stop the vehicle near Lydell Avenue by deploying stop sticks. Despite a blown tire, the car continued moving and entered Bayshore Mall property.

A different Glendale officer then tried to block the driver’s path. Video shows the car heading toward the squad, hitting it and continuing on.

The chase continued through Glendale neighborhoods and onto Port Washington as Milwaukee and Glendale squads followed.

The chase ended when a Glendale squad performed a PIT maneuver, sending the car spinning before it stopped near Port Washington and Hampton.

The 36-year-old woman was arrested and taken to the hospital for medical clearance.

What they're saying:

"I just seen red and blue lights all over," said Cory Rieck, a witness. "Squad after squad almost stopping in front of my house."

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What's next:

Charges have been referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

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