Glendale police chase; spike strips deployed, 4 in custody

At least four people were taken into custody Thursday morning, April 20 after leading Glendale police on a pursuit.

It began around 12:45 a.m. after officers observed a vehicle speeding north on Green Bay Avenue from Silver Spring.

The pursuit then went south on Green Bay Avenue, west on Cornell Street. Spike strips were successfully deployed.

The pursuit ended at Cornell Street and Lawrence Avenue in Milwaukee. Several people bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot. At least four people were arrested.